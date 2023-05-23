Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.