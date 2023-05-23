BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. 2,830,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,402. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

