BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $668.14. 186,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.