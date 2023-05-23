BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million.
Shares of BMTX stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.02.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
