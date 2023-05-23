boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 50.38 ($0.63).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

LON BOO opened at GBX 42.88 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,444.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.65. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

