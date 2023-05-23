Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $174.29

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,191,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,834,923,000 after purchasing an additional 219,048 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $34,812,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $11,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.