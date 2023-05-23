Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Target Price at $5.04

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Compass Stock Performance

COMP stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

