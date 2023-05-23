Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $62.00

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

