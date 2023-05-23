Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

