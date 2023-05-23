Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Down 3.2%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.05 and last traded at $116.32. Approximately 620,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,946,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

