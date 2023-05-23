Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 116,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 164.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 191,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 185,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,474. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

