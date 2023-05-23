Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.