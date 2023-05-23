Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Caleres were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,847 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CAL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

