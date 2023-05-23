Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.

CALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

