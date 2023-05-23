Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 439,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,237. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

