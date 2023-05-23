Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Decreased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. 489,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,766. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

