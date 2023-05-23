Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canyon Creek Food Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.14.
Canyon Creek Food Company Profile
Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.
See Also
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.