Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

