Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.88 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

