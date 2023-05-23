Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,247 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,084. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

