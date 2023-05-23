CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,207.08 or 1.00052588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07463268 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,308,812.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

