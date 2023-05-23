Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $11.42 on Friday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

