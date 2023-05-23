Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Dawson James increased their price objective on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.