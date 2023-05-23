Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487,470 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of Cenovus Energy worth $327,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,135,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 180,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

