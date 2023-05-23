Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CET. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.4 %

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 4,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,412. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

