Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

