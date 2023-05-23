Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

