Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $156.84. 3,084,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.