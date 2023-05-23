Christian Caceres Sells 20,842 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Christian Caceres sold 20,842 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$22,926.20.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
ARG remained flat at C$1.51 during trading on Tuesday. 270,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,381. The company has a market cap of C$249.83 million, a P/E ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1611171 earnings per share for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
