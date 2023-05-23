CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.