CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.
Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.8 %
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.