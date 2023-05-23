CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

