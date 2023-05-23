CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

