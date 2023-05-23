Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 548 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 670,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

