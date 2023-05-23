Clear Investment Research LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 8,133,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,596,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

