Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

