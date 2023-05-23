Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

