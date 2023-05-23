Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

