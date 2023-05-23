Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.