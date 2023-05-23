Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.89 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $98.76 million and $7.89 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008958 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

