Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $529.09 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,304.73 or 1.00000286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64840303 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $366.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

