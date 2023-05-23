Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 24,703 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CL traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,492. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

