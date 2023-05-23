Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. 1,960,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,569. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

