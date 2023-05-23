Columbia Asset Management Buys 127 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DTE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

