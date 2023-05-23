Columbia Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,771 shares of company stock worth $5,281,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 377,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

