Columbia Asset Management Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.78. 4,970,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The company has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

