Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,087. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

