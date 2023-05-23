Columbia Asset Management Has $518,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 294,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 411,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,708. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

