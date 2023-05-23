Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.18. 186,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $233.04 and a 12-month high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

