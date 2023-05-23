Columbia Asset Management Purchases 1,262 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

