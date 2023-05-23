Columbia Asset Management Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,209 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,767,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 489,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,033. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

