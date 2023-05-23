Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,342 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Stock Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

BP traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.